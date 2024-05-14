Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 Start Time, Date, Betting Odds, and Full Card
The rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall is right around the corner, and we've got you covered on watch info and betting odds.
Taylor and Catterall first met back in February 2022. At the time, Taylor was the defending unified junior welterweight champion. The fight lasted for 12 exciting rounds and Taylor was awarded the controversial split decision win. Some of the luster has been taken off their rematch since Taylor lost his titles to Teofimo Lopez last year, but the bad blood remains.
Here is all you need to know about the Taylor vs. Catterall 2 start time, date, betting odds, and the card itself.
BOXING NEWS - WATCH TYSON FURY'S FATHER HEADBUTT MEMBER OF OLEKSANDR USYK’S TEAM
Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 - When and Where?
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will mix it up inside the boxing ring once again on May 25th. The action will begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The early start time for those in the United States won't come as a surprise given that Taylor vs. Catterall 2 is being held inside the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Main event ring walks are expected to take place around 5 p.m. ET, but that could change.
Betting Odds
Oddsmakers believe this one will come down to the wire, as do most fans and experts. How much does Josh Taylor have left? Can Jack Catterall come through in a big spot? Taylor sits at -115, while Catterall is -110, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Taylor winning by decision is the slight favorable outcome at +180, while Catterall winning by the same method is +200.
Taylor vs. Catterall 2 Full Card
Here is a look at the full card for Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2:
- Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 - junior welterweight
- Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro - for the vacant British cruiserweight title
- Gary Cully vs. Francesco Patera - lightweight
- Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson - welterweight
- George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack - niddleweight
BOXING TONIGHT - VASILIY LOMACHENKO DECIMATES GEORGE KAMBOSOS, IS GERVONTA DAVIS NEXT?
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.