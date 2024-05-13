Boxing News: Watch Tyson Fury's Father Headbutt Member of Oleksandr Usyk’s Team
John Fury has once again managed to steal the show during fight week for Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title bout with Oleksandr Usyk.
Originally scheduled to meet in February before “The Gypsy King” suffered a nasty cut during sparring, Fury and Usyk are finally set to square off in the boxing ring this Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Fury’s unique personality has been on display throughout his career, and in recent years his father John has also started to make his presence known at various media events but may have finally crossed a serious line this week when he headbutted a member of Usyk’s team.
The intense exchange where each group was chanting their respective fighters’ names appeared to have died down initially, but as the elder Fury walked away a member of Usyk’s team attempted to restart the chant and was met with nasty headbutt.
Fury appeared largely unfazed by the impact but did manage to open up a cut on his head, which spawned a confused reaction from his son Tyson when he finally saw his father in the aftermath of the altercation.
“The Gypsy King” didn’t seem especially concerned by his father’s antics, but considering fight week for the event in Saudi Arabia has only just started it remains to be seen how the altercation may impact the rest of the week’s proceedings.
Provided that nothing occurs during the next few days to derail the fight, Fury and Usyk will square off in Kingdom Arena on Saturday in a highly-anticipated contest that will see one man suffer the first loss of their professional boxing career and the other walk away as the sport’s undisputed heavyweight king.
