Jamahal Hill Posts $20k Challenge to Fans Over Alex Pereira's UFC 300 Meme
Jamahal Hill wasn't a fan of Alex Pereira's post-fight celebration at UFC 300.
Hill had attempted to take back his UFC Light Heavyweight title in April, one that he never lost as he relinquished it after defeating (and retiring) Glover Teixeira due to a ruptured Achilles injury suffered last summer. The former champ was immediately welcomed back to a title fight with the current champ, all on short notice, but the fight itself was far from a warm welcome as Pereira ran through Hill in a little over three minutes to retain the title by TKO.
UFC 303: Michael Chandler Reassures Fans Amidst Conor McGregor Fight Concerns
Pereira's latest highlight made the rounds on social media with the champion mimicking Khaby Lame, an influencer who has become famous for his hand gestures in viral reaction videos to people doing simple things in the most outrageous of ways.
Jamahal Hill Isn't Having Any Of it
"Sweet Dreams" has taken the time to reflect on the UFC 300 KO itself, but not so much regarding the champ's post-fight celebration, that is, until now with Hill trying to get a rise out of Pereira for a potential title rematch down the line.
As Pereira explained post-fight, the meme celebration was "the least" he could do after Hill's prior trash talk in the lead-up to their light heavyweight headliner.
Jamahal Hill vs. The World
Of course, you might imagine how UFC fans took Hill's recent outcry with many holding Pereira's TKO win over him in various replies. "You talked hella s*** and got slumped. Sit down bro," the top comment read from a fan.
"F*** all that, bro," Hill said in video on social media. At the end of the day, bro, y'all can only talk so much s*** before somebody start to say something back. So, for all y'all that's talking all this s*** about this fighting s***, y'all want to speak on some fighting s***, we talk money s***, n****. 20 bands [$20,000] pull up to the gym. Anybody that— all y'all that's talking on these posts and all of this s***, ducking this and that, I got 20 bands. Pull up to the gym, bro. Come get paid. I know y'all broke and need it."
Will Jamahal Hill make the fans eat their words in an eventual rematch with Alex Pereira? Only time will tell with Hill's next assignment already scheduled in new contender Carlos Ulberg after his original opponent Khalil Rountree fell through due to a positive drug test.
Hill returns at UFC 303 on June 29th in the co-main event of Conor McGregor's pay-per-view card.
Dana White Reveals UFC Denver Lineup; Fans Demand Answers on McGregor & UFC 303
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.