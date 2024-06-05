Dana White Reveals UFC Denver Lineup; Fans Demand Answers on McGregor & UFC 303
Dana White has still not addressed the elephant in the room: Conor McGregor's status at UFC 303.
There isn't a fighter in the company who moves the needle as McGregor does. He is already selling more than $20M in arena gate for his June 29 comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. However, fans are once again asking themselves (and the UFC) if the fight will even take place, with the premier promotion pulling the plug on this week's scheduled press conference in Ireland and rumors arising of an injured McGregor.
Ex-UFC Champ Rose Namajunas Added to UFC Denver
Going without answers as to why the press conference was canceled, White would deliver the news of a stacked UFC Denver lineup going down on July 13. Fighting out of Colorado, former UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namjunas meets Maycee Barber in a women's flyweight main event, with the winner walking out with a great case for an eventual shot at the title.
White announced three more fights for UFC Denver on Tuesday night, with The Denver Post reporting another lightweight barnburner in Drew Dober vs. Mike Davis. Canada's Mike Mallott tries to rebound from his first Octagon loss against "The Ultimate Fighter" alumni Gilbert Urbina. After the announcement, White was pestered by fans "left in the dark" by Conor McGregor and co.
Brazilian submission hunter Gabriel Bonfim's first fight of 2024 comes against Ange Loosa, who had a viral post-fight altercation with Bryan Battle his last time out in March after he didn't want to continue due to an accidental eye poke.
One welterweight will return to winning ways as Santiago Ponzinibbio faces off with fellow veteran Muslim Salikhov further down the card, which takes place from The Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 13th.
UFC Denver Full Announced Card
- Rose Namajunas vs. Maycee Barber
- Drew Dober vs. Mike Davis
- Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
- Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
- Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina
- Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Julian Erosa
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
With 24 days to go until UFC 303, we'll see if the main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler stays intact or is an empty spot that desperately needs to be filled for a high-gate pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.
