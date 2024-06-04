UFC 303: Michael Chandler Reassures Fans Amidst Conor McGregor Fight Concerns
Michael Chandler is staying focused even as fans question whether or not his upcoming UFC 303 fight with Conor McGregor is in jeopardy.
Immediately one of the biggest fights of the year from the moment it was announced, Chandler’s long-awaited meeting with McGregor in the UFC 303 main event has been a major talking point this week after the unexpected decision to cancel a Dublin press conference meant to promote the card.
“The Notorious” apologized to fans shortly after the news broke and explained that “obstacles outside of our control” led to the decision from the UFC, and just a day after that Chandler took to his own social media to apparently try and reassure fans he’ll still be fighting at UFC 303.
It’s worth noting that Chandler’s post makes no mention of his opponent or the recent circumstances that have encouraged fans to question if their fight will still go ahead, and the only thing McGregor has shared since his press conference explanation is a photo with his family.
Chandler has remained committed to fighting McGregor since the pair starred as opposing coaches on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, and it took considerably longer than expected for the matchup to actually be booked after it was supposed to take place following the conclusion of the show last year.
The internet is still abuzz with speculation about if the main event for UFC 303 is in jeopardy, and fans will have to wait for any further updates from the UFC or the fighters in question with just a few weeks to go until the event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
