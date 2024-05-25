MMA Knockout

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 Live Stream Results (Boxing Tonight)

The rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall takes place tonight and MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated has you covered with live stream results.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall meet face-to-face before their rematch.
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall meet face-to-face before their rematch. / (via Mikey Williams/Top Rank Boxing)

It's finally time for the rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall, and we've got you covered with live results.

Taylor and Catterall first met back in February 2022. It was a close encounter for the unified junior welterweight championship. Taylor won that fight via split decision. The circumstances are different this time, as Taylor is coming off the first loss of his pro boxing career to Teofimo Lopez, which means he no longer has gold.

Can Taylor prove he's still an elite boxer, or is it time for Catterall to get his vindication?

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 Live Results and Video Highlights

The Taylor vs. Catterall 2 card will begin at 2 p.m. ET. The action is being held inside the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be bringing you play-by-play coverage of the main event, and quick results for the other bouts on tap.

Be sure to keep refreshing this page for live updates and video highlights throughout the event.

  • Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 - junior welterweight
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro - for the vacant British cruiserweight title
  • Gary Cully def. Francesco Patera via unanimous decision (98-92, 96-94, 96-94)
  • Paddy Donovan def. Lewis Ritson via TKO - R9, 0:32
  • Giorgio Visioli def. Sergio Odabai via KO - R4, 1:47
  • George Liddard def. Graham McCormack via KO - R1

Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson

Giorgio Visioli vs. Sergio Odabai

George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack

