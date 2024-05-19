Gervonta Davis Rips Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury Decision in Deleted Tweet
WBA lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis was not impressed with Oleksandr Usyk's 12-round split decision victory against Tyson Fury Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
Davis, who is currently scheduled to compete June 15 in Las Vegas against Frank Martin, took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) in a now-deleted tweet, insinuating that Usyk, who improved to 22-0 and now holds all four major heavyweight titles, did not defeat 'The Gypsy King.'
"One good rd doesn't win a fight."- Gervonta Davis
While it's unclear what round Davis referenced from the fight, it's safe to assume Round 9 is the correct answer. Usyk had Fury stunned in the closing seconds of the round and had the now one-loss ex-heavyweight champion against the ropes, but failed to secure the KO before the bell sounded to end the round.
The fight was dubbed "Ring of Fire," as it was the first time in 25 years every belt was represented in a heavyweight title fight. Fury and Usyk put on one of the best contests in recent boxing history, captivating millions of fans worldwide.
Boxing News: Oleksandr Usyk Nearly KO's Tyson Fury, Hands Gypsy King First Loss
As for Davis, he remains 29-0 with 27 KOs, most notably knocking out Ryan Garcia in April 2023, as Garcia was in attendance for Fury-Usyk.
Nevertheless, the decision, which included two judges' scorecards for Usyk and one for Fury, will be heavily debated until the two likely rematch later this year to settle the score. The loss marked Fury's first professional blemish, as he came off an eye injury which delayed the bout scheduled for mid-to-late February.
Regardless, the newly minted rivalry is far from finished.
