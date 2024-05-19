MMA Knockout

Gervonta Davis Rips Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury Decision in Deleted Tweet

The WBA lightweight champion reacted to Oleksander Usyk's victory against Tyson Fury.

Zain Bando

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis reacts to his victory by knockout against Francisco
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis reacts to his victory by knockout against Francisco / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis was not impressed with Oleksandr Usyk's 12-round split decision victory against Tyson Fury Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Davis, who is currently scheduled to compete June 15 in Las Vegas against Frank Martin, took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) in a now-deleted tweet, insinuating that Usyk, who improved to 22-0 and now holds all four major heavyweight titles, did not defeat 'The Gypsy King.'

"One good rd doesn't win a fight."

Gervonta Davis

While it's unclear what round Davis referenced from the fight, it's safe to assume Round 9 is the correct answer. Usyk had Fury stunned in the closing seconds of the round and had the now one-loss ex-heavyweight champion against the ropes, but failed to secure the KO before the bell sounded to end the round.

The fight was dubbed "Ring of Fire," as it was the first time in 25 years every belt was represented in a heavyweight title fight. Fury and Usyk put on one of the best contests in recent boxing history, captivating millions of fans worldwide.

Boxing News: Oleksandr Usyk Nearly KO's Tyson Fury, Hands Gypsy King First Loss

As for Davis, he remains 29-0 with 27 KOs, most notably knocking out Ryan Garcia in April 2023, as Garcia was in attendance for Fury-Usyk.

Nevertheless, the decision, which included two judges' scorecards for Usyk and one for Fury, will be heavily debated until the two likely rematch later this year to settle the score. The loss marked Fury's first professional blemish, as he came off an eye injury which delayed the bout scheduled for mid-to-late February.

Regardless, the newly minted rivalry is far from finished.

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando

ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of Fan Nation and the Sports Illustrated/The Arena Group umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA.  He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.  A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99.