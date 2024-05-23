Boxing News: Ryan Garcia Reacts to New Drug Test Result from Devin Haney Fight
The B sample drug test results collected during fight week of Ryan Garcia’s boxing match with Devin Haney are in, and it doesn't seem like Garcia is even slightly concerned by the news.
“King Ryan” squared off with Haney in one of the biggest boxing matches of the year last month, and after entering the fight as a sizeable underdog Garcia secured a Majority Decision for his second win in a row following his loss to Gervonta Davis last year.
The 25-year-old’s victory was quickly sullied by the news that he’d tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine, and according to Dan Rafael the B samples collected by VADA during fight week have confirmed that adverse finding.
The initial results of Garcia’s drug tests followed weeks of erratic activity on social media that also led up to him missing weight ahead of the Haney fight, and even though it appears likely the result of that bout will be overturned “King Ryan” doesn’t appear to be the slightest bit concerned.
Garcia’s upset-win on April 20 also marked the first loss of Haney’s pro career, and while “The Dream” has largely been quiet since that fight it will be interesting to see how he and his team react to the recent news and whatever ruling comes as a result.
Even if the win does get overturned, Garcia appears to be leaning into the fan and media attention around his behavior and will likely remain one of the biggest names in boxing regardless of what punishment may or may not be headed his away after testing positive for PEDs.
