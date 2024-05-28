UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier Start Time, Date, Betting Odds, and Full Card
It's fight week, and we've got you covered with UFC 302 watch info.
It'll be UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev looking for his third successful title defense when he meets Dustin Poirier. The co-main event will see former middleweight king Sean Strickland do battle with Paulo Costa.
There is plenty of other action fight fans can sink their teeth into such as Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk and Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov. Ahead of this weekend's card, MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated has the lowdown on how you can watch UFC 302.
Let's dive into how you can catch all of the action, as well as UFC 302 betting odds.
UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier - When and Where?
This Saturday night (June 1st), the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will play host to the UFC pay-per-view event featuring the big 155-pound title bout. The early prelims will get things started at 6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The action transitions to ESPN2 and ESPN+ with continued prelims at 8 p.m. ET. Finally, the ESPN+ PPV goes down at 10 p.m. ET.
UFC 302 Betting Odds and Full Card
The moneyline for the UFC 302 main event is -675 for Islam Makhachev and +490 for Dustin Poirier, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The oddsmakers aren't expecting this one to go the distance, as the moneyline for the headliner being stopped before the final horn is -450 and a decision is +300.
Makhachev winning by submission will likely get plenty of takers at +100, while the odds of him earning a win by way of KO, TKO, or DQ are +250. A decision win for the lightweight titleholder is +400.
As for Poirier, the odds of him winning UFC gold via stoppage or DQ are +700. Those holding out hope for "The Diamond" to finally pull off his infamous guillotine choke will be facing +2200 odds for the submission. A Poirier victory by decision is +1600.
Here's a look at the full UFC 302 card along with betting odds for the rest of the fights:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
- Islam Makhachev (-675) vs. Dustin Poirier (+490)
- Sean Strickland (-245) vs. Paulo Costa (+200)
- Kevin Holland (-265) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (+210)
- Jailton Almeida (-265) vs. Alexandr Romanov (+220)
- Randy Brown (-175) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (+145)
Prelims (ESPN 2/ ESPN+)
- César Almeida (-118) vs. Roman Kopylov (-102)
- Grant Dawson (-410) vs. Joe Solecki (+320)
- Jake Matthews (-162) vs. Phillip Rowe (+136)
- Alex Morono (-238) vs. Niko Price (+195)
Early Prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
- Bassil Hafez (-355) vs. Mickey Gall (+280)
- Ailín Pérez (-198) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+164)
Fight odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
