UFC Reportedly Signs Untested Newcomer for Short-Notice Debut Fight at UFC Perth

The UFC is bringing in a fighter with only six professional MMA bouts to his name to compete at UFC Perth this weekend.

Scheduled to take place at the RAC Arena, this year’s edition of UFC Perth will see Jack Della Maddalena return for the first time since losing the welterweight title to Islam Makhachev when he faces top-ranked contender Carlos Prates in the card’s main event.

The card did take two significant hits in recent weeks with the withdrawals of Jack Jenkins and Sean Sharaf due to injury, but new opponents have officially been found for both Tai Tuivasa and undefeated featherweight Marwan Rahiki.

Ollie Schmid Gets Call to Debut at UFC Perth

It was already confirmed last week that Louie Sutherland is stepping up to face Tuivasa, and now City Kickboxing fighter Ollie Schmid is apparently set to make his UFC debut on less than a week’s notice against Rahiki.

Schmid began his MMA career in 2019, compiling an 8-3 record during an amateur career that saw him win featherweight and lightweight belts under the Shuriken Fight Series banner in his native New Zealand.

Making the jump to the pro ranks in 2023, Schmid was submitted by Harry Webb, who was also making his promotional debut and is currently one of the top lightweight prospects in the world. “The Hungarian Stallion” rebounded with a first-round finish at HEX Fight Series 20 but fell to 1-2 when Dimps Gillies stopped him with strikes when he returned to Eternal MMA later that year.

Beautiful KO by Ollie Schmid over on Hex 30 pic.twitter.com/iWjmaCux6j — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) May 4, 2024

Schmid won both of his outings last year and is currently on a three-fight win streak after knocking out Jeffrey Mesa in just 15 seconds in March, and he was preparing to fight on May 30 before getting the call to face Rahiki at UFC Perth.

Marwan Rahiki Returns in Perth After Stellar UFC Debut

The New Zealander will face a stiff test in his UFC debut, as Rahiki boasts a perfect 8-0 record and earned a UFC contract with a second-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

The victory on DWCS extended both Rahiki’s undefeated record as well as his 100% finishing rate, and the 23-year-old has only gone past the first round once so far in his eight pro outings. “Freaky” made his UFC debut in March and defeated former Cage Warriors titleholder Harry Hardwick via corner stoppage, which earned Rahiki a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Marwan Rahiki during his UFC debut against Harry Hardwick. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It initially looked like UFC Perth would be down to 11 fights after Jenkins and Sharaf withdrew from the event, but the additions of Sutherland and the debuting Schmid mean the card is now back up to 13 scheduled fights.

UFC Perth Fight Card

Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates

Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld

Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg

Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Pericic

Junior Tafa vs. Kevin Christian

Jacob Malkoun vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Cam Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek

Kody Steele vs. Dom Mar Fan

Jonathan Micallef vs. Themba Gorimbo

Colby Thicknesse vs. Vince Morales

Wes Schultz vs. Ben Johnston

Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland

Marwan Rahiki vs. Ollie Schmid