WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Uncle Howdy Returns, Wreaks Havoc Backstage

WWE is back in the United States for the post-Clash at the Castle 2024 edition of Monday Night Raw.
Drew McIntyre will likely be in a foul mood after being screwed out of the World Heavyweight Championship courtesy of CM Punk. McIntyre had Damian Priest beat at this past Saturday's PLE, but a ref bump changed the course of the match. Punk appeared and walloped McIntyre with a low blow, allowing Priest to hit South of Heaven to score the pin.
How will "The Scottish Warrior" respond to CM Punk once again spoiling his plans?
WWE Raw Results: Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches
Also on tap tonight will be the start of the men's and women's Money in the Bank qualifiers. Earlier today, Raw GM Adam Pearce announced two triple threat encounters to determine who will move on to the big ladder matches.
IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, and Kiana James will collide for a spot in the women's MITB match. Over on the men's side it'll be Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor to earn a chance to climb that ladder and retrieved the highly sought after briefcase.
We've also got a grudge match to look forward to. Carlito has been hanging around with The Judgment Day, but his feud with the LWO isn't over. He will be taking on the man he injured just before WrestleMania 40, Dragon Lee.
WWE Raw Results (June 17, 2024)
The opening WWE package was glitched in relation to the big mystery reveal later tonight.
Seth Rollins is back, as he made his entrance in front of the live crowd in Corpus Christi.
Rollins said he's back for one reason and that's getting back the World Heavyweight Championship. He was interrupted by Damian Priest.
Priest said while he respects Rollins, this isn't his show anymore. Rollins said he actually grew a set unlike Priest.
Priest offered Rollins a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2024. Rollins said it's on.
Backstage, Chad Gable asked Adam Pearce for another shot at the Intercontinental title. Pearce said Gable needs to go to the back of the line, but he has the perfect opponent for him tonight.
Chad Gable (w/Alpha Academy) vs. Braun Strowman
Gable was teetering over the top rope, but he locked in an armbar. Strowman ended up flattening him on the outside before the break.
Braun got the Strowman express going, but Gable shoved Tozawa into Strowman. Braun ended up hurling Tozawa into Gable.
Inside the ring, Strowman pinned Gable with a counter Oklahoma Slam.
Winner: Braun Strowman
After the match, Gable demanded that Maxxine Dupri, Tozawa, and Otis get in the ring. Gable got in Tozawa's face when Maxxine stepped in front.
Gable grabbed her crutch and tossed it over the top rope. Gable slapped Tozawa and then Otis shoved Gable down before walking away.
Backstage, Finn Balor told Damian Priest that he trashed Liv Morgan's key card and got upset with Damian for being accused of doing something nefarious. Priest told Balor to relax.
Balor teased winning Money in the Bank and cashing in the briefcase on Priest, but he said he'd use the contract on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Dominick couldn't find her entrance vest. Does Liv Morgan have it?
Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier: IYO SKY vs. Kiana James vs. Zelina Vega
IYO SKY hit a moonsault on Kiana on the outside. Zelina connected on IYO with a meteora off the ring apron going into a commercial break.
Right back from the break, all three women crashed on the mat with a massive superplex. Zelina went for Code Red, but IYO counted with a backbreaker.
James planted Vega with a powerbomb, but IYO went for a pin on Kiana. Vega hit a hurricanrana on IYO, but later ate a missile dropkick from SKY.
IYO went for a moonsault on Kiana, but she chopped her legs with a 619. Zelina hit Code Red on IYO, but James broke up the pin.
Women's World Champion Liv Morgan showed up wearing Dominick's vest.. This distracted Vega, who was knocked off the apron by Kiana.
SKY took advantage, hitting a moonsault on Kiana for the win.
Winner: IYO SKY
Sami Zayn made his way out to a big ovation. We'll hear what he has to say after another commercial break.
Zayn said he's moving on from Chad Gable, but admitted it won't be easy leaving Alpha Academy in the past. He said he has to look forward and defend his IC title.
Bron Breakker hit the ring. Zayn asked if Bron is just going to stand there or if he has something to say. Breakker said Zayn is the next victim on his list, and he will take the Intercontinental Championship.
Zayn got close to Breakker and was going to accept the challenge, but Sheamus' music hit. "The Celtic Warrior" said he's been chasing the IC gold for the last five years.
Bron asked Sheamus if he was out of his mind. He said he'd kick Sheamus' ass. He called Bron the "new kid" and suggested he goes to the back of the line before he makes him.
Zayn suggested Sheamus vs. Breakker tonight.
Backstage, Dragon Lee said that Carlito will learn that when you mess with the dragon you get burned.
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were interviewed by Jackie Redmond. They were interrupted by Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, who said the new women's tag champs are just keeping the titles warm for them.
Dragon Lee (w/LWO) vs. Carlito (w/Dominick Mysterio and JD McDonagh)
Before the break, Dragon Lee hit a hurricanrana from the ring apron.
Lee hit a frog splash after the ad break. He landed a flying knee, but ran into a back elbow. He hit a German suplex, but was nailed with a TKO by Carlito for a near fall.
Liv Morgan made her way back out and got closer to Dom. Zelina attacked Liv.
All members of LWO brawled with The Judgment Day on the outside. This distracted the referee, allowing McDonagh to trip Lee in the corner.
Carlito hit the Backstabber for the win.
Winner: Carlito
Chad Gable approached Alpha Academy in the locker room. Otis said he, Maxxine, and Tozawa were done with him. When the three walked off, Gable vowed to win the Money in the Bank.
Drew McIntyre made his entrance. Drew repeated CM Punk's name and struggled to come up with words. He said, "screw this company" and he quit.
Adam Pearce tried talking Drew out of it as he was walking up the ramp.
Paul "Triple H" Levesque attempted to calm McIntyre down backstage, but nothing doing.
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane
Chance and Carter hit a double team splash on the outside. In the ring, Kairi landed the Insane Elbow, but the pin was broken up.
Kai was distracted by Lyra Valkyria, causing a loss for Damage CTRL.
Winners: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
Backstage, IYO SKY told Kai and Sane that if they don't change things she will.
Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker
Sheamus landed a clothesline from the ring apron to the floor. Bron one-upped him, placing him on the announce table and clotheslining him over it.
Sheamus was looking for White Noise off the second rope, but Bron slipped out. Breakker slipped when attempting a Frakensteiner, and Sheamus hit White Noise.
Breakker went for a Spear, but ate a knee. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick, but Ludwig Kaiser caused a DQ.
Winner via DQ: Sheamus
After the match, Sheamus threw Kaiser over the barricade, but Breakker hit "The Celtic Warrior" with a Spear.
Kaiser placed Sheamus' leg on the steps and was going to injure him, but Breakker ran down and hit Ludwig with a Spear.
Breakker wanted to go after Zayn, but officials separated them.
Dominick found Liv still wearing his vest backstage. She told Dom to take it off of her himself. That's when Priest walked in.
When Dom took the vest and walked away, Priest said Dom wants nothing to do Liv, but she disagreed.
Karrion Kross had a message for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. He issued a challenged to either Woods or Kingston one-on-one for next week.
Woods and Kingston responded in the locker room. Kingston said all Kross has done is win the NXT title and then has gone on a cold streak.
Kofi accepted Kross' challenge, but Woods appeared to dislike Kofi answering for him.
Jey Uso was with fans and said he has to go on to Money in the Bank, grab the briefcase, and successfully cash in.
Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio
Rey went for a sunset flip on Jey Uso, but Balor attacked both men. Mysterio took out Balor with a crossbody before the ad break.
Mysterio landed a seated senton on Balor followed by a springboard crossbody. He then got a cruicifix pin on Jey for a near fall.
Rey went for a 619 on Balor, but was cut off by a clothesline. All three men were down going into another commercial.
Mysterio landed a hurricanrana on Balor. Jey hit the Spear on Rey for a two-count. Jey was going for a splash, but Balor knocked him off.
As Finn was gloating on the apron, Rey hit a 619 to his ribs, followed by a baseball slide dive. He hit the 619 on Jey as well.
He then hit a 619 on both of his opponents simultaneously. Rey went up the top rope, but Dom, JD McDonagh, and Carlito attacked him.
Strowman then ran down and chased The Judgment Day out of the arena. Jey kicked Balor for a near fall.
Finn hit Coup de Grace on Rey. He went for the pin, but Jey hit the Uso Splash for the win.
Winner: Jey Uso
When the ring was cleared, the old Bray Wyatt opening tune played with a familiar door. Nikki Cross crawled from the door and then pointed to backstage arena that showed numerous people bloodied and unconscious, including Chad Gable.
We then saw Uncle Howdy walking towards the entrance. Uncle Howdy was with his friends and declared, "We're Here."
