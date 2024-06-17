Massive Report on WWE Raw Champion Following Clash at the Castle 2024 Injury Scare
Many fans were concerned with one major WWE champion during his title match at Clash at the Castle 2024, but fear not.
World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was featured in the main event of this past Saturday's PLE event in Glasgow, Scotland. He successfully defended his gold against Drew McIntyre, but a spot early in the match had spectators holding their breath.
When Priest went for a dive to the outside, his foot got caught on the top rope. McIntyre even tried freeing the world titleholder, while the commentary team played up the fact that Drew needed to get Priest inside the ring if he wanted a chance to win the championship.
There is an update on how Priest is holding up following Clash at the Castle, and it's good news.
MAJOR UPDATE ON WWE RAW STAR CM PUNK INJURY STATUS: WHEN WILL HE BE CLEARED?
Damian Priest Doing Well Following Injury Scare
A report from Fightful Select claims Damian Priest is just "fine" following the scary moment. The report notes that Priest was showered with praise backstage for his showing in the World Heavyweight Championship match against Drew McIntyre, playing up the mishap as an injury for effective storytelling.
Priest retained his gold after CM Punk appeared following a ref bump. McIntyre had Priest pinned, but Punk delivered a low blow to "The Scottish Warrior." The Judgment Day stalwart ended up pinning McIntyre with the South of Heaven Chokeslam for the win.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for Damian Priest, and we may get an answer on the post-Clash at the Castle 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
WWE RAW PREVIEW: DREW MCINTYRE IS IRATE AT CM PUNK, UNCLE HOWDY RETURNS?
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.