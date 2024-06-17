Major Update on WWE Raw Star CM Punk Injury Status: When Will He Be Cleared?
The injury status of top WWE Monday Night Raw superstar CM Punk has been made more clear.
Punk recently teased that he would be appearing on Friday Night SmackDown with "hopefully some good news" on his return status. Punk torn his tricep during the Royal Rumble PLE earlier this year, forcing WWE to change WrestleMania 40 plans.
While the injury was crushing for Punk, WWE has featured him in a prominent storyline with Drew McIntyre. Punk even cost McIntyre his chance at taking the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at the conclusion of Clash at the Castle 2024.
So, how soon can fans expect CM Punk in a wrestling match?
CM Punk Expected to be Cleared Soon
A new report from WrestleVotes notes that CM Punk's return date isn't set until the end of July. This means he's expected to be medically cleared by SummerSlam. The report mentions that Punk isn't expected to be ready to go by the Money in the Bank PLE on July 6.
With the big SummerSlam PLE taking place on August 3rd, there likely isn't any rush to get Punk in the ring for matches before that date. WWE has shown that Punk can be used effectively without having to wrestle, so the company will likely wait until the biggest wrestling event of the summer.
WWE has been laying the groundwork for a massive marquee match between Punk and Drew McIntyre ever since the aftermath of the Royal Rumble. Clash at the Castle wasn't the first time Punk cost "The Scottish Warrior."
Punk also laid out McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 following his World Heavyweight Championship win over Seth Rollins. This allowed Damian Priest to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre.
