WWE News: Surprising Name Set to Appear on Friday Night SmackDown This Week
One interesting name is set for a return to WWE SmackDown this Friday, but it won't be a permanent move.
This week's episode of the blue brand figures to be another busy one, as there are more quarterfinal matches in the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournaments to get to. That Includes Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga, Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax.
Now, a popular on-air talent is seemingly set for interview duties on SmackDown this week in a rare Friday night appearance.
Cathy Kelley Making Rare WWE SmackDown Appearance
Cathy Kelley is a backstage interviewer for the WWE Monday Night Raw brand. She shares the role with Jackie Redmond, but Kelley says she'll be on her way to Jacksonville for SmackDown this week.
I'll be back on blue for one night only.- Cathy Kelley
Kayla Braxton and Byron Saxton have been the backstage interview fixtures on Friday Night SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see if one or both of them will be absent for this week's show. As Cathy Kelley mentioned, however, this is a one-off, not a post-WWE Draft change.
