WWE Superstars Who Helped The Rock Prepare for WrestleMania 40 Return to TV
A WWE faction who assisted Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ahead of his WrestleMania 40 Saturday match is now back on TV.
The Rock teamed with "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns to take on "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania back in April. Many praised The Rock's performance despite the match going a bit longer than many would've liked. It was quite clear that "The Final Boss" was in phenomenal shape and was well-prepared to hit the ring for his first real match since WrestleMania 29 back in 2013.
Some of the key wrestlers who helped The Rock train for his big return were the members of Gallus, who now get to shine on WWE TV with a return of their own.
During the end of this past Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT there was a vicious attack of three NXT North American Championship contenders. Wes Lee, Ivar, and Josh Briggs were all laid out. and the Gallus faction were responsible. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang were responsible for the ambush.
The Gallus members played key roles in helping The Rock get back in ring shape for the WrestleMania 40 tag team main event on night one, per ESPN. Joe Coffey even revealed that The Rock sent him a bottle of his Teremana Tequila as a gift for his assistance.
It'll be interesting to see where the return of Gallus leads to given that the faction has seemingly disrupted plans for Oba Femi's next NXT North American Title challenger.
