Former WWE Friday Night SmackDown Champion Seen in WWE Performance Center (Report)
One former champion on the Friday Night SmackDown brand has reportedly been seen inside the WWE Performance Center.
Earlier this month, it was reported by PWInsider that former two-time WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Erick Rowan, who found success as a member of the Wyatt Family, is set to be making his return to the company. Rowan had been released by WWE back in April 2020 due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It appears that the man known as "Erick Redbeard" outside of WWE has been spotted at the Performance Center.
Erick Rowan Reportedly Seen at WWE Performance Center
PWInsider first reported that Erick Rowan has been getting prepped in the WWE Performance Center. While it's currently unknown what role Rowan will play, many suspect he will be a part of the cryptic messages on WWE TV, which heavily imply the return of Uncle Howdy, who is also known as Bo Dallas.
Rowan was last seen on WWE TV during a tribute show for late greats Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. Rowan and Braun Strowman embraced in an emotional moment during that episode of WWE SmackDown. They are the only two members of the Wyatt Family who are with us today. Bray Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023. Luke Harper, also known as Brodie Lee, died on December 26, 2020.
We'll keep you posted on Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout if further details on Rowan's time at the Performance Center and his return to WWE surface.
