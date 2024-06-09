WWE NXT Battleground 2024 Results: Trick Williams Retains, Roxanne Perez Gets Help
WWE NXT Battleground 2024 takes place tonight, and we'll be bringing you live results throughout the show.
Tonight's PLE will feature five championship matches. We will see NXT Champion Trick Williams go one-on-one with former AEW talent Ethan Page for the gold. An NXT Women's Championship match between Roxanne Perez and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will also take place tonight.
That's not all set for the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
History will also be made tonight, as WWE will crown the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Michin, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Kelani Jordan will be competing in a Six-Pack Ladder Match for the gold.
We'll also see Oba Femi put his men's NXT North American Championship at stake against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey. The NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line as well, as Axiom and Nathan Frazer defend against The O.C.
One certainly can't forget about the NXT Underground Match between Lola Vice and Monday Night Raw's Shayna Baszler.
NXT Battleground 2024 Results
Sexyy Red was in the ring to start the show. The opening video package then played.
Six-Pack Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Michin vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan - for the NXT Women's North American Championship
Parker and Michin were fighting over a ladder on the announce table. Ruca and Kelani hit a baseball slide on Henley, kicking a ladder into her.
Ruca hit a moonsault on Lash on the outside. With Kelani laying on a ladder in the corner, Jaida Parker landed on her from a separate ladder with a hip attack.
Lash had a headlock on Michin before Fallon jumped on her with her own headlock. Kelani got in on the fun with her own headlock.
Kelani jumped off the ladder and landed a hurricanrana on Lash to the outside.
Lash and Sol were looked for superplexes off the top of the ladder. Ruca went for a sunset flip. but nothing doing. Five of the women in the ladder match lifted up Lash and slammed her onto a ladder.
Michin hit a DDT on Kelani. Ruca hit Sol Snatcher on Jaida and Fallon.
With Michin on a ladder, Kelani hit a split legged moonsault and then climbed the ladder to win the NXT Women's North American Championship.
Winner and NEW NXT Women's North America Champion: Kelani Jordan
Trick Williams was shown arriving to the UFC Apex, as was Ethan Page.
Lola Vice was getting her hands wrapped in the locker room, while Baszler hit the mitts with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill.
Nathan Fazer and Axiom (c) vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows - for the NXT Tag Team Championship
Anderson targeted the injured arm of Axiom immediately. Anderson got too cocky and was hit with a dropkick.
Axiom hit a high crossbody on Anderson, but he was cut off when he attempted a springboard. Gallows was tagged in and muscled Axiom around.
Gallows went for an Oklahoma Slam, but Axiom countered with a DDT. Anderson was tagged in, but Axiom got the tag on Frazer.
Frazer hit a springboard reverse DDT, followed by a standing Shooting Star Press for a two-count. Frazer went for Phoenix Splash, but Anderson got out of the way and hit a TKO.
The O.C. went for Magic Killer, but Axiom reversed and locked in a rear-naked choke on Gallows. Anderson and Gallows double teamed Axiom, but Frazer broke up the pin.
With Anderson perched on the top rope, Axiom hit a Spanish Fly. Frazer then landed Phoenix Splash for the win.
Winners and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions: Axiom and Nathan Frazer
Roxanne Perez and Jordynne Grace were shown arriving to the venue.
NXT Underground: Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler
The two exchanged kicks early on. Baszler scored a takedown and rained down punches and stomps before Lola went to the outside.
Baszler threw Vice into the side of the stage. Shayna hit a German suplex. She scored another takedown and sunk in an Ankle Lock.
Lola rolled out, and Baszler's head went into the post. Vice went for a rear-naked choke, but Baszler powered up and the two went crashing into the talent surrounding the ring.
Baszler cleared the announce table. Shayna went to knee Vice, who was seated near the table. Lola moved out of the way and Shayna's knee smacked the table.
Inside the ring, Vice got in a leg lock. Shayna reversed and the fight returned standing. Lola got a knockdown from a leg kick.
Vice was caught in a rear-naked choke, but she grabbed a hold of Baszler's injured knee to break it up. Lola knocked Shayna out of the ring with a spinning backfist.
Lola sent Shayna's head crashing into the steps. Back in the ring, another spinning backfist landed for Vice and the referee stopped it.
Winner: Lola Vice
Sexyy Red celebrated with the newly-crowned NXT Women's North American Championship.
Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey - for the NXT North American Championship
Wes Lee and Joe Coffey teamed up on Oba at the start. Lee took out Oba with a suicide dive.
Lee went for a springboard move with Oba perched on the top rope. Oba caught Lee and launched him right into Joe Coffey.
Coffey had a Fireman's Carry on Oba, but Lee landed a double foot stomp.
Oba landed a Pop Up Powerbomb on Coffey onto the ring steps. Lee dove over the top rope, but Femi caught him and launched him into Coffey.
Members of Gallus took out Femi on the outside. It didn't take long for Oba to send Gallus into the ring steps.
Lee was going to pin Coffey, but Gallus pulled the referee out of the ring. Lee took out Gallus with a dive.
Oba hit a Pop Up Powerbomb on Coffey for the win.
Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Oba Femi
Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jordynne Grace - for the NXT Women's Championship
Rpxanne delivered a slap to Gracee and ate a shoulder block for her trouble. Grace went for a powerbomb, but Perez put a thumb in her eye.
Perez was targeting the arm of Jordynne. Grace used her strength to get out of a submission. Grace caught Perez's dive attempt.
Grace slammed Perez off the middle rope. She then slapped Roxanne.
Perez avoided a Vertebreaker, but Grace settled for a spinebuster for a near fall.
Perez hit a DDT and then a hurricanrana for a two-count. Perez locked in an armbar, but Grace stomped her.
Grace landed multiple headbutts and a Muscle Buster for a near fall.
Perez sent Grace into the ring post. She then landed a suicide dive DDT. Grace kicked out of a springboard moonsault.
Roxanne sunk in a crossface, but Grace countered with a pin attempt.
Tatum Paxley went to steal Grace's TNA Knockouts Championship. She was stopped by Ash By Elegance. Grace took them both out with her title.
Perez countered Grace's driver into a cutter. She then hit Pop Rocks for the win.
Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Roxanne Perez
Sexyy Red was interviewed backstage. Lola Vice then appeared and bragged about defeating Shayna Baszler and the two twerked.
Wes Lee was attacked by Gallus backstage.
Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page - for the NXT Championship
Page went after Trick right away, but missed his running knee attempt. Trick popped him with strikes.
On the outside, Page sent Trick crashing into the steep steps.
Trick began to rally, hitting a flapjack. He went for a kick, but Page rolled to the outside.
Trick threw Page into the crowd. He then leaped from the ring steps onto Page over the barricade.
Trick looked to put Page through the announce table, but Ethan countered with an Oklahoma Slam through the table.
Ethan Page complained to the referee, which allowed Williams to hit Trick Shot for the three.
Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Trick Williams
