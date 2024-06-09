WWE NXT Battleground 2024 Results: Trick Williams Retains, Roxanne Perez Gets Help

Welcome to The Underground. @lolavicewwe and @QoSBaszler will go to war in an #NXTUnderground Match TONIGHT at #NXTBattleground!



8PM ET/5PM PT

Streaming exclusively on @peacock in U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.



🦚 https://t.co/onTdoPg4ip

🌍 https://t.co/zKeDz2dxm9 pic.twitter.com/DhY1BFXdIj