BREAKING: Massive WWE Raw Star Expected to Leave Company This Summer (Report)
It looks like WWE will be losing one of its most exciting stars.
Since he debuted on the NXT brand in 2018, Ricochet has dazzled the WWE Universe with his high flying ability. Ricochet has held the NXT North American Championship, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and he was the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.
With all he's accomplished in WWE, Ricochet is reportedly ready to perform elsewhere.
Ricochet Reportedly Leaving WWE This Summer
PWInsider is reporting that Ricochet has given notice to WWE that he will be leaving the company once his current deal expires this summer. The report noted that Ricochet will be written off WWE TV soon.
It was mentioned by one source in the report that Ricochet is getting credit for "betting on himself."
Ricochet is currently involved in a storyline with Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov. He lost a singles match against Breakker on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw. Breakker was going to launch a vicious post-match attack on Ricochet before Dragunov stopped him.
With Ricochet soon to be a free agent, fans are already assuming that he will be AEW bound, but that hasn't been confirmed. One has to figure that Tony Khan would like to bring Ricochet in and eventually have him rekindle the rivalry with current AEW International Champion Will Ospreay.
We'll bring you the latest updates on Ricochet once they emerge.
