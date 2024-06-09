WWE Stream: NXT Battleground 2024 Live and Free from UFC Apex (Countdown)
The night has arrived for WWE NXT Battleground 2024.
The NXT stars will be performing inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for a stacked card featuring title matches and one feud that will culminate in an NXT Underground match.
In a huge crossover bout, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez puts her gold at stake against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Will the TNA representative pull off a shocking win tonight?
We've also got NXT Champion Trick Williams putting his title on the line against former AEW star Ethan Page.
Before we get to the PLE portion of the show, there is the countdown presentation.
NXT Battleground 2024 Countdown Show
"Countdown to NXT Battleground" will air live at 7 p.m. ET. A panel of WWE experts will run down all the rivalries that have led up to this night, as well as provide some predictions for the key matches.
One of the matches that is sure to be discussed on the countdown show is the NXT Underground match between Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler. You can also count on the expert panel to go over the Six-Pack Ladder Match to determine who walks out of "Sin City" as the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.
There are plenty of other matches for WWE's on-air crew to talk about, and rest assured they will during the live stream.
NXT Battleground 2024 will kick off at 8 p.m. ET, and you can check back on our homepage for live results and video highlights. For now, you can catch the live stream of the NXT Battleground countdown.
