Gegard Mousasi Dubs PFL ‘Worst’ MMA Promotion, Reveals Fighter Pay Issues & More
Gegard Mousasi isn't too happy with the PFL.
UFC 303: Ian Garry Says Colby Covington "Single-Handedly" Ruined Conor McGregor Card
From Strikeforce to the UFC, the former Bellator Middleweight Champion has fought all over the combat sports world but has yet to step into the PFL SmartCage. The PFL purchased Bellator MMA in November, and a large portion of its roster has crossed over and competed under the PFL banner following that deal.
Mousasi, 38, has been on the sidelines for more than a year with his last appearance coming against Fabian Edwards at Bellator 296. Mousasi's looking for a fight under yet another promotional banner, but that's easier said than done as the former champ has so far heard mostly crickets from the PFL.
"I talked to Mike Kogan 'cause he's the only one who still talks a little bit, but basically they feel like I make too much money," Mousasi said on 'The MMA Hour'. "And [Cris] Cyborg also, and those fighters, too. But, I know Ryan Bader is all making the same amount. [Sergio] Pettis is making the same amount. Pitbull Brothers, I don't know both but they make roughly the same amount. Whoever they cannot let fight because they make too much money, they just don't let 'em fight."
UFC 303: Conor McGregor ‘Cold in the Soul’ for Chandler, Toning Down Trash Talk
Essentially boxed out from the only promotion he can fight for, Mousasi says the PFL may have a lawsuit on their hands as a result of their business practices or lack thereof.
"If someone don't want me, I'm like, 'OK, f*** it, I go,' but my team around me is like, 'F*** it, we sue them'. So, if it was up to me, I would just go. But I don't know, we'll see. The team around me is not that happy. So, I think it's gonna be legal actions against them. Yeah, [I feel disrespected] because they don't even wanna pick up their phone and just talk to us. It's not even funny anymore. It's the worst organization so far. I fought for a lot of organizations, this is the worst one."
"I think the financial... they bought Bellator but they don't have the financial means to pay the fighters. Whoever is not necessary, they will just not let 'em fight, especially fighters that make a lot of money 'cause Bellator fighters make more."
In addition to Gegard Mousasi, Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has voiced her concern amid Bellator's controversial crossover to the PFL. Cyborg has been left without a fight throughout the acquisition with her career wasting away at 38 years old.
The 2024 PFL season is in full swing and Bellator has already held its first two Champions Series events this year in Belfast and Paris, and it remains to be seen what the PFL's plan is for high-profile fighters like Mousasi and Cyborg.
UFC 302: Dustin Poirier Praises Arman Tsarukyan's 'Mature' Choice to Forgo Title Shot
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.