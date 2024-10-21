MMA Fighter Disqualified After Brutal Head Kick in Boxing Match
Undefeated featherweight MMA fighter Idris Abdurashidov faces a lifetime ban in professional boxing after knocking his opponent unconscious with a head kick.
Abdurashidov, a 4-0 prospect and ONE Friday Fights talent, made his professional boxing debut at Ali Boxing Club in Phuket, Thailand, on October 20. His opponent, 2-0 professional boxer Bagher Faraji, pushed Abdurashidov into the fourth round and appeared to be winning. This was until Abdurashidov pivoted away from his foe and knocked him out with a high head kick. See the clip below:
Faraji won the fight by way of disqualification. No Remorse was spared by Abdurashidov, who took to Instagram on October 21 and appeared to gloat about the knockout:
"So he made his debut in professional boxing," Abdurashidov wrote (translated from Russian. "And a lifelong disqualification, I threw out that kick with a machine gun!"
Abdurashidov will likely face a lifetime ban from professional boxing, and the ramifications could well carry over to his MMA career too.
Read More MMA & Boxing News
- UFC 308 Report: Top Prospect Pulled from Undercard
- Francis Ngannou Reveals Time Frame for Next Fight After PFL Debut
- UFC Announces 2 Major Updates for UFC 308
- UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.