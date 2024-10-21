MMA Knockout

MMA Fighter Disqualified After Brutal Head Kick in Boxing Match

Undefeated MMA fighter Idris Abdurashidov faces a lifetime ban in boxing.

Mathew Riddle

Abdurashidov on Instagram

Undefeated featherweight MMA fighter Idris Abdurashidov faces a lifetime ban in professional boxing after knocking his opponent unconscious with a head kick.

Abdurashidov, a 4-0 prospect and ONE Friday Fights talent, made his professional boxing debut at Ali Boxing Club in Phuket, Thailand, on October 20. His opponent, 2-0 professional boxer Bagher Faraji, pushed Abdurashidov into the fourth round and appeared to be winning. This was until Abdurashidov pivoted away from his foe and knocked him out with a high head kick. See the clip below:

Faraji won the fight by way of disqualification. No Remorse was spared by Abdurashidov, who took to Instagram on October 21 and appeared to gloat about the knockout:

"So he made his debut in professional boxing," Abdurashidov wrote (translated from Russian. "And a lifelong disqualification, I threw out that kick with a machine gun!"

Abdurashidov will likely face a lifetime ban from professional boxing, and the ramifications could well carry over to his MMA career too.

Read More MMA & Boxing News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News