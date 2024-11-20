Fastbreak

10-Year NBA Veteran Released By Hornets G League Team

Kent Bazemore was waived by the Greensboro Swarm.

Ben Stinar

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Kent Bazemore most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

He averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 32.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 39 games (14 starts).

The 35-year-old began this season with the Charlotte Hornets G League affiliate (Greensboro Swarm).

However, Bazemore was waived by the Swarm on Tuesday.

He finished last year with averages of 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 22 G League regular season games (five starts).

