9-Year NBA Veteran The Milwaukee Bucks Must Consider Signing
T.J. Warren is coming off a season where he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In limited playing time, the former NC State star averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field (11 games).
Warren is currently an NBA free agent who is playing in the G League for the Westchester Knicks.
Via GTV HOOPS: "TJ Warren’s GOING CRAZY to start the G League season! He dropped 30 PTS, 10 REB, and 3 BLK last night for the @wcknicks. The former NBA veteran is averaging 32.5 PPG and 10.5 RPG in his first two games of the year. Who should call him up? 🗽@t.warren1"
Based on Warren's ability to score the ball, he could be an excellent option for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks are a team that has struggled in a big way to start the new season.
They are currently 4-8 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Right now, the Bucks are averaging 30.0 points per game off the bench (which ranks 25th in the league).
Warren would provide an instant spark to the team's second unit.
His career averages are 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 385 regular season games.
The Bucks will play their next game on Saturday afternoon when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.