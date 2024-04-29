A Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade The Phoenix Suns Must Consider
On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns had their season come to an end when they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 122-116.
Since the Suns were swept, they had one of the most disappointing seasons of all time.
All-Star forward Kevin Durant will be 36 by the time next season begins, and I believe the Suns should move him to get significant assets for the franchise going forward.
Who Should They Trade Kevin Durant For?
I believe the perfect trade partner would be the Atlanta Hawks.
They have a talented roster, but are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record (they lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament).
The framework for a hypothetical deal could center around 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray, Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter.
Murray would give the Suns a legitimate point guard, while Hunter or Johnson would be able to replace the size of Durant in their starting lineup.
In addition, the Hawks could give them young players such as Kobe Bufkin, Onyeka Okongwu and/or draft-picks.
The Suns would get a lot younger, replenish their assets and also be able to reconstruct a roster that is still centered around All-Star guard Devin Booker.
They would also have the option to go into a full rebuilding mode and see what they could get for Booker or Bradley Beal while still having Murray (27 years old) and Johnson (22 years old).