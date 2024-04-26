Minnesota Timberwolves And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
UPDATE: Kyle Anderson is available, while Grayson Allen has been ruled out.
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Arizona for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have listed Kyle Anderson as questionable, and no one else is on their injury report for the game.
Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Damion Lee, while Grayson Allen is listed as questionable.
The Timberwolves have dominated to start the series and have a 2-0 lead.
In Game 2, they won by a score of 105-93, and Jaden McDaniels led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 10/17 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Suns were led by All-Star guard Devin Booker, who finished with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, but they have lost in the first round in each of the previous two seasons.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
As for the Suns, they are in the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight season, but have been unable to get out of the second round since reaching the 2021 Finals.
They are the sixth seed and had a 49-33 record.