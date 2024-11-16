Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Pelicans Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in New Orleans to play the Pelicans.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable so he should be available.
Davis is averaging 31.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable Saturday."
The Lakers enter the matchup with an 8-4 record in their first 12 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 120-115.
Davis finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/26 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pelicans, the Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they return home to host the Utah Jazz.
Via StatMuse: "Anthony Davis tonight:
40 PTS
12 REB
14-26 FG
Fifth in the NBA in 40/10 games since 2020."
As for the Pelicans, they are 4-9 in their first 13 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets by score of 101-94.
Following Los Angeles, the Pelicans will visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening in Texas.