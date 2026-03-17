Spurs vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17
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The San Antonio Spurs are looking to stay hot when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.
The Spurs got back on track with two wins after a loss to Denver that ended a five-game winning streak. That includes a road win against the Clippers last night.
Surprisingly, the Kings are also playing well recently with wins in two straight and four of their last five contests.
San Antonio got two home wins over the Kings earlier this season, 123-110 in November and 139-122 last month.
The oddsmakers have the Kings as big home underdogs at the best betting sites on
Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Spurs vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Spurs -13.5 (-108)
- Kings +13.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs -900
- Kings +600
Total
- 236.5 (Over -111/Under -120)
Spurs vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SW, NBCSCA
- Spurs record: 50-19
- Kings record: 18-51
Spurs vs. Kings Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Luke Kornet – Questionable
- Dylan Harper – Questionable
- David Jones – Out
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – Out
- Drew Eubanks – Out
- De’Andre Hunter – Out
- Zach LaVine – Out
- Malik Monk – Questionable
- Keegan Murray – Out
- Domantas Sabonis – Out
Spurs vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
Russell Westbrook has put together a few weeks of solid basketball over the past month or so. Since February 23, Westbrook is averaging 18.4 points and 7.9 assists per game, going OVER 21.5 Points + Assists in seven of eight contests.
Westbrook sat out on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back due to right foot soreness, so he should be a bit fresher for tonight’s home matchup against the Spurs.
Spurs vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
I’m going to back the Spurs as road favorites tonight despite just a four-point win last night against the Clippers. San Antonio is 9-4 against the spread in the second half of a back-to-back this season, and the Spurs have covered two of three times when favored between -12 and -15.
This will be the third game in four nights for the Kings, who have to see their good fortune come to an end sooner or later. I’ll take the Spurs as -13.5 favorites after winning by 13 and 17 in the first two meetings.
Pick: Spurs -13.5 (-108)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop