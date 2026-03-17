Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in danger of falling into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, and they have a huge game on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Unfortunately, the Wolves won’t have Anthony Edwards (knee) in this matchup and Naz Reid (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Phoenix is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams missed that game with injuries, so there’s a good chance the Suns remain short-handed on Tuesday night.

The Wolves have just a two-game lead on the Suns for the No. 6 seed, and they’re coming off a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. A slump for Julius Randle may have ended in that game, though, as he put up 32 points and knocked down 3-of-5 shots from 3-point range.

Oddsmakers have the Timberwolves favored in this matchup, but Phoenix is 2-0 against them so far this season.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday’s action.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +3.5 (-118)

Timberwolves -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Suns: +130

Timberwolves: -155

Total

221.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Suns vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Suns record: 39-29

Timberwolves record: 41-27

Suns vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – out

Naz Reid – questionable

Joan Beringer – out

Zyon Pullin – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Julian Phillips – out

Suns vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Donte DiVincenzo OVER 12.5 Points (-114)

Divincenzo should step up in an expanded role on Tuesday, and he’s one of my favorite player prop targets – which I shared for SI Betting – against Phoenix:

This season, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He hasn’t been insanely efficient from the field, but DiVincenzo is a high-volume 3-point shooter for the Wolves who should have an expanded role with Anthony Edwards out on Tuesday.

In 10 games without Edwards this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He’s averaging 3.6 more points, 1.3 more rebounds and 1.1 more assists per game when the All-Star guard is sidelined.

So, bettors should expect more usage for DiVincenzo against a Suns team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back. DiVincenzo has scored 14 or more points in seven of the 10 games he’s played with Edwards this season.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is a great bet in this matchup:

I’m betting an OVER and an UNDER on Tuesday night after losing an UNDER bet on Phoenix on Monday.

The Suns are now playing the second night of a back-to-back, and they’re facing a Minnesota team that is going to be short-handed on offense with Anthony Edwards out and Naz Reid listed as questionable.

That’s going to make things tougher on the Wolves, and they’ve scored 110 or fewer points in three of the last four games that Edwards has missed. Meanwhile, the Suns have hit the UNDER in 57.4 percent of their games this season and rank sixth in the NBA in opponent points per game and 26th in points per game on offense.

The Wolves have been an up-and-down team all season, but they have been an elite UNDER team at home, hitting it in 23 of 34 games. With Edwards out, I expect this offense to struggle a bit against Phoenix’s top-10 defense.

Pick: UNDER 221.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.