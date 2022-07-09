Current Odds For Kevin Durant's Team Next Season
According to Covers, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Phoenix Suns as the favorite to land Kevin Durant. The other top teams that he is favored to play for next season are the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
Covers.com relayed DraftKings Sportsbook's latest odds for where Kevin Durant will play next season (as of July 7).
The favorite is the Phoenix Suns (+110) with the Brooklyn Nets (+250) coming in second.
The Toronto Raptors (+400), Miami Heat (+1400) and Golden State Warriors (+1400) are the next three teams.
Durant has been with the Nets since the summer of 2019, and they have only won just one playoff series during that time span.
He has been in the news constantly over the last week, because eight days ago ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested to be traded from the organization.
Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.
