Boston Celtics And Miami Heat Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics in Florida for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have no one on their injury report, so they are fully healthy for the game.
Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier.
Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson and Delon Wright are all listed as available.
The Celtics are up 2-1 in the series, so they can take a commanding 3-1 advantage with a victory.
Most recently, the Heat lost to the Celtics (in Game 3 at home) by a score of 104-84.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 6/16 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Heat were led by All-Star center Bam Adebayo, who finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/18 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams return to Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Orlando Magic or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Last season, the Heat beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals (in seven games) before losing to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.