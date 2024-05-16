Boston Celtics Player Earned A $369,000 Contract Bonus
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
Jaylen Brown had a quiet night, and finished with 11 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
By advancing to the Conference Finals, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Brown earned a big contract bonus.
Via Marks: "🚨Bonus Alert 🚨 Jaylen Brown ✅Conference Finals 💰$369,048"
Brown finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The All-Star forward helped the Celtics finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (with a 64-18 record).
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round before eliminating the Cavs on Wednesday.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Cal and is in his eighth season in the league (all with Boston).
Despite only being 27, he is headed to his sixth Eastern Conference Finals appearance.
However, the Celtics have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were still on the roster.
The Celtics will play either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.
Currently, the Knicks lead the Pacers 3-2 with Game 6 on Friday evening in Indiana.