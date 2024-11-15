Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status For Suns-Thunder Game
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
For the game, the Suns will be without one of their best players, as Bradley Beal has been ruled out.
The former Florida star also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of the lineup.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports on Thursday: "Bradley Beal (left calf strain), Kevin Durant (left calf strain) and Collin Gillespie (right ankle fracture) are out for tomorrow's game against the Thunder. Grayson Allen (right hamstring soreness) and Jusuf Nurkic (left ankle sprain) are both questionable"
Beal is averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in nine games.
The Suns 9-3 in their first 12 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 127-104.
Following their showdown with the Thunder, the Suns will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Sunday afternoon.
As for the Thunder, they are 10-2 in their first 12 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 106-88.
Following the Suns, the Thunder will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Oklahoma City.