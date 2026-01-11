Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Devin Booker, Giannis, KAT, Trey Murphy III)
Looking for some player props to round out a loaded Sunday of sports – specifically in the NBA?
There are 10 games to dive into in the Association, and I’ve narrowed things down to my five favorite props, including picks for Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who are all hoping to make the All-Star Game next month.
In addition to that, I’m eyeing New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III in the first game of the day – the Orlando Magic vs. the New Orleans Pelicans – as he’s been on fire since the calendar flipped to 2026.
Here’s a breakdown of each of these props on Sunday!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 11
Trey Murphy III OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-109)
In three games in the month of January, Murphy has scored 27, 42 and 35 points for the Pelicans, soaring past his points, rebounds and assists prop in all three of those games.
For the season, the Pelicans wing is averaging 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3.
While the Magic are No. 11 in the league in defensive rating, I think Murphy is worth a look given how well he’s scored the ball as of late. He’s scored at least 21 points in five of his last six games, and he’s taken 19 or more shots in every game this month.
Until he cools off from this hot shooting stretch, Murphy is worth a look in this market – which he could clear on points alone.
Quentin Grimes OVER 9.5 Points (-115)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes is undervalued on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, who he has dropped 13 and 21 points on in his two meetings with them this season.
Grimes’ points prop is all the way down at 9.5, but he’s scored 10 or more points in 27 of his 34 games this season, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3.
He does have just one game with double-digit shot attempts this month, but this line is low enough to back Grimes on Sunday. He’s one of the better bench scorers in the league, and he needed just eight shots to score 13 points against Toronto in a game back in November.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 28.5 Points (-116)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Antetokounmpo is a great prop target against Denver:
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, and I think the two-time MVP is a little undervalued when it comes to his points prop.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.2 points per game this season while shooting 65.0 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. In addition to that, he’s scored 29 or more points in six of eight games since returning from a calf injury.
Giannis is back up to playing around 30 minutes per night, and he’s now taking on a Denver team that is just 26th in the league in defensive rating this season.
I think Giannis may be undervalued after he scored 21 points on just 11 shots in his last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, so I’ll back him to reach his season average on Sunday.
Karl-Anthony Towns UNDER 20.5 Points (-121)
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has taken a step back as a scorer this season, averaging 21.3 points per game while shooting just 46.6 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3.
Towns has not found a rhythm in Mike Brown's offense, and he’s talked about “sacrificing” a lot this season. Well, as of late, Towns has been flat out bad for New York, averaging just 18.8 points per game over his last 11 matchups.
During that stretch, Towns is taking just 12.7 shots per game, and he has seven games where he’s fallen short of 20.5 points. The fact that Towns is averaging 18.8 points per game during that stretch is shocking, as he has a 40-point game in there, but he also has games with two, six, 11 and 12 points.
The All-Star big man has been way too inconsistent to trust against a Portland team that has won five in a row and has a strong defensive center in Donovan Clingan anchoring its defense.
Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-180)
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday, who are 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Booker, who is averaging 6.4 assists per game this season, is averaging over 13.0 potential assists per night, a sign that he may be undervalued against this Washington squad.
Over his last 10 games, Booker is averaging 6.2 assists per game, including back-to-back games with eight dimes. He’s a solid target against a Washington team that has not defended at a high level all season long.
