Wizards vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 11
The Phoenix Suns keep winning at home, knocking off the New York Knicks on Friday night.
Phoenix is an impressive 13-5 straight up at home, and it’s covered the spread in eight of 10 games as a home favorite heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.
Washington made a major splash, trading for All-Star guard Trae Young, but he won’t play in this game as he is rehabbing from quad and knee injuries. So, the Wizards are in a tough spot on the road against one of the best home defenses in the league.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Wizards vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +14.5 (-112)
- Suns -14.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +550
- Suns: -800
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, MNMT
- Wizards record: 10-27
- Suns record: 23-15
Wizards vs. Suns Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Sharife Cooper – out
- Jahmir Watkins – out
- Trae Young – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
Suns Injury Report
- Jamaree Bouyea – out
- Jalen Green – out
- Jordan Goodwin – available
Wizards vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-180)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I shared why Booker is undervalued as a passer against Washington:
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday, who are 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Booker, who is averaging 6.4 assists per game this season, is averaging over 13.0 potential assists per night, a sign that he may be undervalued against this Washington squad.
Over his last 10 games, Booker is averaging 6.2 assists per game, including back-to-back games with eight dimes. He’s a solid target against a Washington team that has not defended at a high level all season long.
Wizards vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Booker and the Suns are one of the best home teams in the league this season – especially when favored.
Phoenix is 13-5 straight up at home, and it’s gone 8-2 against the spread as a home favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +15.3 in those games. On top of that, the Suns are fifth in the NBA in both defensive and net rating at home.
On Sunday, they take on a Wizards team that is 4-14 straight up on the road and without newly acquired guard Trae Young in this matchup.
Washington is 29th in the NBA in net rating this season (-11.0), and it’s covered the spread in just seven of 18 games as a road dog, posting an average scoring margin of -12.3 points per game in those matchups.
I don’t see the Wizards keeping pace with the Suns on Sunday night.
Pick: Suns -14.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.