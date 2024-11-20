Brandon Ingram's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, the Pelicans will be without one of their best players, as 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.
Ingram is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Via Legion Hoops: "Pelicans players OUT with injury tonight vs. Cavs:
Zion Williamson
CJ McCollum
Dejounte Murray
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jose Alvarado
Jordan Hawkins
Trey Murphy
Not one single starter is available"
The Pelicans are 4-11 in their first 15 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas (132-91).
Ingram finished the loss with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/15 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Pelicans will return home to host Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors on Friday.
As for the Cavs, they are the best team in the NBA with a 15-1 record.
They most recently had their 15-game winning streak snapped when they lost 120-117 to the Boston Celtics (on the road).
Following the Pelicans, the Cavs will remain at home to host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night in Ohio.