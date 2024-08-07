BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Malachi Flynn is coming off a year where he appeared in 69 games for the Detroit Pistons.
He finished the season with averages of 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range.
This summer, Flynn became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Wednesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Flynn will sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Malachi Flynn has agreed on a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Flynn – who had a career high 50 points in April – averaged eight points in 14 minutes per game for Pistons last season."
Flynn was the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of San Diego State.
He has played four seasons in the league for the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
His career averages are 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 213 regular season games.
The 26-year-old has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
Via StatMuse: "Fun fact: Malachi Flynn has more 50-point games than the rest of the Spurs roster combined."
As for the Spurs, they are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
The franchise missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight year.