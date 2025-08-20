Newly Retired NBA Star John Wall Has Already Lined Up His Next Gig
He only just hung up his jersey, but former NBA star John Wall has already landed his next gig.
The five-time All-Star, who announced his retirement on Tuesday, will be joining NBA on Prime as an analyst, he told The Washington Post in an article published that same day. Amazon then confirmed the news with a post on social media on Wednesday.
“After 13 seasons in the NBA filled with unforgettable moments, I am excited to start a new chapter with NBA on Prime,” Wall said in a press release. “This change is not just a career move; it’s a chance to stay close to the game I love and share the insights I’ve gained throughout my career playing point guard at the highest level.
“Basketball has shaped my life, and now I can help fans see it from a new angle. Although this is a new journey, my passion for the game remains unchanged. I look forward to growing in this role, learning from the team around me, and, most importantly, giving viewers real, behind-the-scenes knowledge that comes from competing at the highest level.”
Although Wall had not played an NBA game since January 2023, he only just announced his retirement this week.
The 34-year-old spent the majority of his career with the Wizards, though he also spent time with the Clippers and Rockets. A former No. 1 pick, Wall finished with a career average of 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists across 647 total games.
NBA on Prime will begin in October, as part of the league's new media deals announced last summer. In the booth, Wall will be joining fellow ex-hoopers like Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki, among others.