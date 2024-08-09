Fastbreak

Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign Ex-West Virginia Star

According to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, the Charlotte Hornets will sign Raequan Battle.

Oct 11, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the Charlotte Hornets logo at half court prior to the game against the Boston Celtics at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports / Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Raequan Battle is coming off a strong year of college basketball for West Virginia.

He finished the season with averages of 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 22 games.

On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that Battle will sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Charlotte Hornets (h/t HoopsRumors).

Via Boone: "#Hornets are signing RaeQuan Battle to an Exhibit 10 contract, league sources told @theobserver. Battle was a member of their summer league team. Move puts Battle in line to join the @greensboroswarm."

Battle played five seasons of college basketball for Washington, Montana State and West Virginia.

His career averages are 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 126 games.

Battle played for the Hornets at NBA Summer League.

He finished with averages of 5.2 points per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in six games.

Considering his contract is an Exhibit 10, it's very likely that Battle could end up playing in the G League next season.

As for the Hornets, they finished last year as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.

That said, the Hornets have a roster that features intriguing young talent, such as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

