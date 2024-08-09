Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign Ex-West Virginia Star
Raequan Battle is coming off a strong year of college basketball for West Virginia.
He finished the season with averages of 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 22 games.
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that Battle will sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Charlotte Hornets (h/t HoopsRumors).
Via Boone: "#Hornets are signing RaeQuan Battle to an Exhibit 10 contract, league sources told @theobserver. Battle was a member of their summer league team. Move puts Battle in line to join the @greensboroswarm."
Battle played five seasons of college basketball for Washington, Montana State and West Virginia.
His career averages are 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 126 games.
Battle played for the Hornets at NBA Summer League.
He finished with averages of 5.2 points per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in six games.
Considering his contract is an Exhibit 10, it's very likely that Battle could end up playing in the G League next season.
As for the Hornets, they finished last year as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.
That said, the Hornets have a roster that features intriguing young talent, such as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.