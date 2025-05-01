SI

Draymond Green Used Perfect Word to Describe How Much He Loved Warriors-Rockets Scrum

Draymond Green was beaming seeing the Warriors' bench get into a scuffle with the Rockets.

Eva Geitheim

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) smiles during a break in the action against the San Antonio Spurs.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) smiles during a break in the action against the San Antonio Spurs. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
As the Golden State Warriors bench broke into a scuffle with the Houston Rockets during Game 5 of their first-round series on Wednesday, no one looked more proud than Warriors forward Draymond Green.

With the Rockets blowing out the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr pulled his starters from the game in the third quarter and put the bench in to close out the game. In the fourth quarter, Warriors guard Pat Spencer and Rockets forward Dillon Brooks fought to grab a loose ball, and Brooks ended up falling to the ground. Rockets' Alperen Sengun confronted Spencer, who then head-butted Sengun. Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis started exchanging words with Sengun as officials came in to break up the tussle, and Spencer was ejected from the game.

While watching a replay of Spencer and Jackson-Davis get into it with Sengun, Green couldn't help but smile and clap for his teammates like a proud father.

"That was beautiful," Green said to reporters after the game. "We don't back down from anybody. And they didn't, so I like it."

The Warriors would go on to lose 131-116 to the Rockets, but still hold a 3-2 lead in the series. Golden State will host Game 6 of the series on Friday. If they win, they will advance to the Western Conference semifinals and face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

