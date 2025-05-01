Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 6
Will there be a Game 7 in the Detroit Pistons-New York Knicks first-round series?
The Knicks squandered a chance to wrap up this series in five games on Tuesday, losing at home – just like they did in the 2023-24 season in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Now, New York is set as a road underdog in Game 6 against Cade Cunningham and company, the Pistons have been scrappy in this series, generating solid leads in just about every game, and they could be in a good spot to force a Game 7 after Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart both were banged up at the end of Game 5.
Still, the Knicks are favored to win this series and have been in this spot before – something that most of the Pistons’ roster cannot say.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 6.
Knicks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +2 (-108)
- Pistons -2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +110
- Pistons: -130
Total
- 212.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Knicks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Knicks lead 3-2
Knicks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- None to report
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Isaiah Stewart – questionable
Knicks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has been up and down in this series, but he has made at least two shots from beyond the arc in four straight games.
After taking just two shots from deep in Game 1, Bridges has attempted at least five shots from 3 in every other game in this series. Overall, he’s shooting 33.3 percent from downtown.
While that’s not a great percentage, the Knicks may need more out of Bridges with Brunson nursing an ankle injury. If the star point guard is at less than 100 percent – and it seems he is – the Knicks need someone else to step up and help carry the offensive load.
I’ll back Bridges to clear this line for the fifth game in a row on Thursday.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dennis Schroder UNDER 3.5 Assists (-135)
Dennis Schroder averaged over five assists per game for the Pistons in the regular season, but he has failed to clear 3.5 dimes in all five games in this series.
Schroder is playing 26.8 minutes per game in the matchup, but Cade Cunningham’s increased usage has limited the amount of time that Schroder is running the offense. In the series, he’s averaging just 5.8 potential assists per game.
That number is far too low for me to trust him at this line in Game 6.
Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Three of the five games in this series have fallen short of this number, including the last two matchups.
New York’s offense was a top-five unit in the regular season, but the Knicks are just 11th out of 16 playoff teams in offensive rating. Meanwhile, the Pistons are a spot below them in 12th.
These teams have not shot the ball well overall, ranking 12th (Detroit) and 13th (New York) in effective field goal percentage in the playoffs.
So far this season, the UNDER has gone 21-21-1 in the Knicks’ road games and 22-21 in the Pistons home games. While that trend isn’t crazy, it’s certainly worth monitoring after neither team reached 100 points in Game 4 in Detroit.
The Pistons have ratcheted up their defensive intensity, and the Knicks simply have played too much iso ball to bet on them to have a huge all-around scoring game. This matchup could turn into yet another slog, especially if it remains as physical as some of the earlier matchups in this series.
Pick: UNDER 212.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
