Chris Paul's Clutch Shot Went Viral In Thunder-Spurs Game
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the OKC Thunder in Texas.
Late in the fourth quarter, Chris Paul made an incredible three-pointer that gave the Spurs a nine-point lead.
His clutch shot got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "THIS CP3 BUCKET
😱 Shot clock winding, falling away....
🏆 West Group B 🏀 OKC-SAS on TNT"
Paul finished the 110-104 victory with 14 points, five rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 5/10 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Chris Paul tonight:
14 PTS
5 REB
11 AST
He has the 2nd most double-doubles by a player in their 20th season or later."
Paul is in his first season playing for the Spurs.
The 39-year-old is averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 15 games.
With the victory, the Spurs improved to 7-8 in their first 15 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 6-3 in the nine games they have played at home in San Antonio.
Following their victory over OKC, the Spurs will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Utah Jazz.
As for the Thunder, they dropped to 11-4 in their first 15 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They have lost two straight games.