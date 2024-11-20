Dalton Knecht Made NBA History In Jazz-Lakers Game
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz.
The Lakers won by a score of 124-118 to improve to 10-4 in their first 14 games.
Rookie Dalton Knecht exploded for 37 points, four rebounds and one steal while shooting 12/16 from the field and 9/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMuse: "Dalton Knecht tonight:
37 PTS (21 in 3Q)
5 REB
0 TOV
12-16 FG
9-12 3P (T-Most ever by a rookie)
The first rookie with 35+ PTS, 0 TOV and 75+ FG% since Blake Griffin."
Knecht was the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
He is averaging 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 46.4% from the three-point range in his first 13 NBA games.
Via StatMamba: "Dalton Knecht has 14 3PM in his last two games.
That’s the most by a rookie in NBA history."
The Lakers are now in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference and a perfect 7-0 on their home floor.
Following Utah, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Orlando Magic.
As for the Jazz, they dropped to 3-11 in 14 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.