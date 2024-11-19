Damian Lillard Makes Instagram Post After Game-Winning Shot Against Rockets
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Houston Rockets in Wisconsin.
The Bucks won by a score of 101-100 to improve to 5-9 in their first 14 games.
Damian Lillard finished with 18 points, four rebounds and ten assists while shooting 6/18 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
He also made the game-winning shot.
After the game, the All-Star point guard made a post to Instagram that had over 12,000 likes in less than one hour.
Lillard captioned his post: "1st game back 💸"
Lillard is now averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 11 games.
The Bucks have had a tough start to the season, as they are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
That said, the team has been solid at home, going 4-3 in the seven games they have played in Wisconsin.
Via StatMamba: "No player has more go-ahead shots in the clutch than Damian Lillard since he joined the league."
The Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they remain at home to host Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls.
Lillard is in his second season playing for the franchise.
As for the Rockets, they dropped to 10-5 in their first 15 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 4-3 in the seven games they have played on the road away from Houston.