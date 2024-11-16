Fastbreak

Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Hornets Game

Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after being called for a foul during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after being called for a foul during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

For the game, the Bucks will remain without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out.

He has missed the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of the lineup.

Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (concussion protocol) ruled out for Saturday."

Lillard is averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in ten games.

The Bucks are 4-8 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

While they have struggled, they are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 127-120.

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 59 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 21/34 from the field in 44 minutes of playing time.

Following the Hornets, the Bucks will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets.

Lillard is in his second season playing for the Bucks after spending 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after missing a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As for the Hornets, they are 4-7 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

