Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Hornets Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
For the game, the Bucks will remain without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out.
He has missed the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (concussion protocol) ruled out for Saturday."
Lillard is averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Bucks are 4-8 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
While they have struggled, they are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 127-120.
Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 59 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 21/34 from the field in 44 minutes of playing time.
Following the Hornets, the Bucks will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets.
Lillard is in his second season playing for the Bucks after spending 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers.
As for the Hornets, they are 4-7 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.