Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Rockets-Bucks Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Houston Rockets in Wisconsin.
For the game, Damian Lillard is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The All-Star point guard has missed each of the previous three games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (concussion protocol) probable for Monday."
Lillard is in his second season playing for the Bucks.
He is currently averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Bucks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, but they have been the most disappointing team in the league to start the 2024-25 NBA season.
They enter Monday's showdown with Houston as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 4-9 record in their first 13 games.
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 115-114.
Following the Rockets, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Chicago Bulls.
They are 3-3 in the six games they have played at home in Wisconsin.
As for Houston, they enter the matchup with a 10-4 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
On the road, the Rockets have gone 4-2 in the six games they have played outside of Houston.