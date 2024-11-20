Darius Garland's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Ohio.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland has been ruled out.
Via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com: "#Cavs will be without 6 players tonight against the Pelicans, including banged up Darius Garland who has been ruled out with groin soreness. Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro also OUT."
Garland is averaging 20.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-1 record in their first 16 games.
They most recently lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 120-117.
Garland had a tough night, finishing with eight points, two rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/21 from the field.
Following their matchup with New Orleans, the Cavs will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Toronto Raptors in Ohio.
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 4-11 record in 15 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after falling to the Dallas Mavericks (132-91).
Following the Cavs, the Pelicans will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans.