Deandre Ayton's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Trail Blazers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Atlanta Hawks in Oregon.
For the game, the Trail Blazers will be without one of their best players, as Deandre Ayton has been ruled out.
The former Arizona star has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Ayton is averaging 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via The Portland Trail Blazers: "INJURY UPDATE: Deandre Ayton underwent additional imaging on the right index finger which revealed a deep contusion of the proximal phalanx.
Ayton will be out for today's game against Atlanta and updates will be given when appropriate."
The Trail Blazers have had a tough start to the 2024-25 season.
They are 5-8 in their first 13 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
That said, the Trail Blazers are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Hawks, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As for the Hawks, they are 6-7 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Hawks will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in California.