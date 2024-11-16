Devin Booker's Blunt Statement Went Viral After Suns-Thunder Game
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns faced off against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
The Suns played without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and they lost by a score of 99-83.
Devin Booker finished with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/10 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
After his tough night, Booker made an honest statement when he spoke to Duane Rankin of azcentral.
Booker: "They were trapping me... I'm not in the business of trying to go score over double and triple teams. You want to make the right play."
The quote got a lot of attention on social media.
@whristan1: "Oh we know you don’t like double teams"
@thavenNFT: "This dude cannot handle a double team 💀💀💀"
@worldofao: "Makes sense. Needs to watch them Mamba tapes tho… with Durant out he’s going to be seeing a lot of these."
@bucket_talks: "Lol what's with this guy and double teams"
With the loss, the Suns dropped to 9-4 in their first 13 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Booker is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Suns).
He is averaging 23.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in his first 12 games.