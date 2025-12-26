Hornets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 26
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are 4.5 games out of a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, but they are playing better as of late, going 4-6 in their last 10 games.
On Friday, the Hornets are set as road dogs against the Orlando Magic, who remain without Franz Wagner (ankle) and likely will be without Jalen Suggs (doubtful) in this game. The line for this matchup has shifted from 6.5 to 5.5, although Orlando has been pretty reliable at home, going 10-4 straight up.
The Magic currently hold the No. 6 seed in the East, but this team may go on a run once it’s healthy. Even with Paolo Banchero, Wagner and Suggs missing time this season, the Magic are still 11th in the NBA in net rating (+2.1). That’s much better than Charlotte (-3.3), which is just 21st in the league in net rating.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this divisional battle on Friday night.
Hornets vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +5.5 (-102)
- Magic -5.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +200
- Magic: -245
Total
- 232.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Hornets vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hornets record: 10-20
- Magic record: 17-13
Hornets vs. Magic Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Ryan Kalkbrenner – out
- Mason Plumlee – out
- Liam McNeeley – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- Grant Williams – out
- KJ Simpson – out
Magic Injury Report
- Franz Wagner – out
- Jalen Suggs – doubtful
- Mortiz Wagner – out
- Tristan da Silva – probable
- Goga Bitadze – questionable
- Colin Castleton – out
Hornets vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kon Knueppel OVER 17.5 Points (-124)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Knueppel is undervalued in this market:
Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has been extremely consistent in the 2025-26 season, averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s scored 18 or more points in six games in a row and 20 overall this season. He struggled against Orlando back in October, scoring just five points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field, but his role has increased in a major way as the season has gone on.
The Duke product is averaging 14.2 shots per game, giving him a great floor even against an Orlando defense that ranks 12th in the NBA in opponent points per game.
I’ll buy Knueppel with this prop set well below his season average.
Hornets vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The Magic are down two of their best players in Suggs and Wagner, but I’m buying them with the Hornets down Kalkbrenner and Plumlee in the frontcourt.
Charlotte hasn’t been good on the road, winning just three of 15 games overall.
That makes it tough to trust the Hornets with this spread moving down to 5.5, especially with the Magic ranking in the top half of the NBA in net rating at home (+4.4).
I’ll roll with the Magic to cover, as they already have a 16-point win over Charlotte (in Charlotte) this season.
Pick: Magic -5.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
