NBA Draft Combine: Scrimmage Schedule and Rosters

CHICAGO — The scrimmage portion of the NBA Draft Combine begins Thursday afternoon at Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago.

Team Weaver vs. Team Curry at 2:15 p.m. CT, followed by Team Erman vs. Team Johnson at 4:15 p.m.

Then on Friday, it's Team Weaver vs. Team Johnson at 12:15 p.m., followed by Team Curry vs. Team Erman.

The draft lottery was held Tuesday night and player interviews with teams, about 30 minutes each, began on Wednesday — as did player testing.

Below are the rosters for the scrimmages, including jersey numbers. Keep in mind that they are subject to change.

The Orlando Magic landed the top overall pick Tuesday night, the fourth time for the franchise. Executives and scouts from all 30 teams will be at Wintrust Arena for this evaluation period as they assess the future stars in the league.

